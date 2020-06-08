11-year-old boy dead after being hit by pick up truck while cycling in Angus, Ont.

ANGUS, Ont. — Provincial police west of Barrie, Ont., say an 11-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck while cycling.

Police said Sunday that the boy was pronounced dead after being in hospital since Thursday.

They say the incident happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m., in Angus, Ont.

The boy was transported to a Toronto-area hospital by helicopter where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say they understand the community will be impacted by the incident and encouraged people to reach out for support.

Police said earlier this week that their investigation was ongoing.