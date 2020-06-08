Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 dead, 1 missing, dozens rescued in Czech Republic flooding
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 8, 2020 6:07 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
Firefighters look on a car trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, Monday, June 8, 2020. At least one person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic. (AP Photo via CTK/Ludek Perina)
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — One person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic, rescuers said Monday.
Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 230 kilometres (140 miles) east of Prague, were flooded by 1 metre (3.3 feet) of water following thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains overnight.
Police said a 48-year-old woman has died while a 74-year-old woman is missing.
Regional firefighter spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars or directly from the water.