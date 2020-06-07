Coronavirus: Canadian military to be deployed to Vaughan long-term care home

Members of the Canadian military will be deployed to the Woodbridge Vista long-term care home to assist the struggling facility in their fight against the coronavirus.

The president and CEO of the private company that owns the home said military personnel will “support the provision of care.”

“This is good news for us, and will provide our organization with much-needed capacity during the time ahead,” said Lois Cormack in a letter to families on Saturday.

In a news release on Thursday, the provincial government said the home hasn’t been able to contain the outbreak despite getting additional support from the William Osler Health System.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s important to use every tool available to keep Ontarians safe,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “I am pleased to see the dedicated staff at William Osler Health System and Woodbridge Vista Care Community working together to contain COVID-19 and keep residents and staff safe.”

Last month, the union representing workers at the home called upon the province to take over the management of the facility, saying they had “serious concerns” about the situation there.

The facility, located at 5400 Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan, is owned and operated by Markham-based Sienna Senior Living Inc.