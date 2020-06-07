UN says 'encouraged' by Libyan calls to resume peace talks

CAIRO — The United Nations on Sunday said it was encouraged by calls to resume talks on ending the conflict in Libya, a day after Egypt announced a unilateral peace initiative supported by the eastern Libyan camp.

The U.N. support mission in Libya said the fighting over the capital, Tripoli, for more than a year “has proven, beyond any doubt, that any war among Libyans is a losing war.”

“There can be no real victor, only heavy losses for the nation and its people, who have already suffered due to conflict for more than nine years,” the UNSMIL statement said. “In order for talks to resume in earnest, the guns must be silenced.”

The statement urged Libyan parties to “engage swiftly and constructively” in the U.N.-brokered military talks aimed at reaching a lasting cease-fire agreement.

“The 5+5 talks must be accompanied by firm implementation of and respect for the recently renewed U.N. Arms Embargo on Libya,” it said.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

Last year, the commander of the eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Hifter, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the U.N.-supported but weak government there. After months of stalemate, the clashes intensified as foreign backers of both sides increasingly intervened.

Egypt’s initiative to end the fighting came on the heels of major losses by Hifter’s forces in western Libya in recent weeks. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday announced his initiative to end the civil war, saying the road map includes a cease-fire starting Monday and is meant to pave the way for elections in the oil-rich North African country.

Hifter is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, Qatar and Italy. There was no comment on the Egyptian initiative from either the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, or its foreign backers.

Nevertheless, the U.N. support mission in Libya said it was encouraged by the recent calls to resume talks.

“The Mission, as ever, stands ready to convene a fully inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process,” it said.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press