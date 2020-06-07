Police investigate suspicious death in Markham neighbourhood

York police are investigating the suspicious death of a 45-year-old man in Markham.

Police said they were called at around 9 p.m. Saturday to a residence on Marydale Avenue, near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road, for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man from Toronto suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said paramedics were called but the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they were withholding the man’s name until the cause of death has been determined.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.