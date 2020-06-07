Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Smoky fire prompts evacuations in rural Northern California
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2020 2:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
A firefighter lights backfire to stop the Quail Fire from spreading near Winters, Calif., on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
WINTERS, Calif. — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said.
The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles (5 square kilometres) of dry brush and timber near the town of Winter, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles (48 kilometres) east into downtown Sacramento.
The fire that began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday was 10% contained by Sunday morning.
Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents.
Three structures were destroyed, but officials didn’t say whether they were houses.