Loading articles...

Smoky fire prompts evacuations in rural Northern California

Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

A firefighter lights backfire to stop the Quail Fire from spreading near Winters, Calif., on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

WINTERS, Calif. — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said.

The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles (5 square kilometres) of dry brush and timber near the town of Winter, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles (48 kilometres) east into downtown Sacramento.

The fire that began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday was 10% contained by Sunday morning.

Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents.

Three structures were destroyed, but officials didn’t say whether they were houses.

The cause was under investigation.

The Associated Press










Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #EB401 approaching Kipling.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
As of 2 p.m., we've reached a cool and comfortable 20° at Pearson! Humidity's low, sunshine's plentiful, and enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more