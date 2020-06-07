Loading articles...

Parts of Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday with masked staff

Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

Chicago’s Navy Pier plans to begin reopening Wednesday, nearly three months after closing as part of state and city efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Initial reopening plans include outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers.

Navy Pier officials said carnival rides including its Ferris wheel and indoor spaces including the Chicago Children’s Museum will not reopen yet. Fireworks shows also remain shut down.

Staff who work directly with visitors will be required to wear face coverings and Navy Pier has assigned other staff to act as “social distancing ambassadors” to remind people to keep space between groups.

“Our goal is to provide guests with a safe space to reconnect with Chicago through our free public programs, on-site local dining, retail and attractions, and our beloved vistas and vast greenspace,” President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said. “We believe we have outlined a framework that will allow us to serve as a resource for the community while protecting our guests’ well-being.”

