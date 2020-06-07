Loading articles...

Ontario reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

A man reacts as heath worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Ontario reported 415 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There were 455 cases reported yesterday.

However, for the second straight day provincial health officials are reporting another delay in adding new cases to the database.

Ontario Public Health says of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by what it calls “a laboratory-to-public health reporting delay.”

Nineteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,426.

Of those total deaths, 1,557 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,719 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 30,617 with 79.2 per cent considered resolved.

More to come

