No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 10 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

