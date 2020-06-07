Loading articles...

Minneapolis city council members call for radical changes to city's police department

Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 6:55 pm EDT

In this May 31, 2020, photo, Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the police department

Activists have criticized the department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change

Minneapolis was the centre of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council members are speaking up in support of radical changes in their city’s police department.

Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council Member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would “dismantle” the department.

Minneapolis was the centre of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving.

Community activists have criticized the department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change.

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints. A more complete remaking of the department is likely to unfold in the coming months.

