Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Minneapolis city council members call for radical changes to city's police department
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2020 6:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 6:55 pm EDT
In this May 31, 2020, photo, Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Summary
Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the police department
Activists have criticized the department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change
Minneapolis was the centre of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council members are speaking up in support of radical changes in their city’s police department.
Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council Member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would “dismantle” the department.
Minneapolis was the centre of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving.
Community activists have criticized the department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change.
The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints. A more complete remaking of the department is likely to unfold in the coming months.