Hand sanitizers recalled due to industrial-grade ethanol content
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 7, 2020 5:13 am EDT
A man applies sanitizer on his hands (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Health Canada says some hand sanitizers are being recalled because they contain industrial-grade ethanol.
The agency says industrial-grade ethanol contains chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers.
It warns that frequent use of these products can result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.
The products on the recall list include Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer, Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer, Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer and Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer.
You can get a complete list of the
product and lot numbers affected here.
Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and return them to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Health Canada says it’s monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.
