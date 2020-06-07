Girl, 17, killed in hit-and-run near Downsview Park

A fatal hit-and-run near Downsview Park has claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left another woman in hospital.

Police say the pair were crossing the street at the intersection of Keele Street and Calvington Drive just north of Wilson Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when they was struck by a vehicle that was travelling northbound on Keele and making a turn onto Calvington.

According to Traffic Services, a black SUV believed to be a GMC model, failed to remain at the scene and continued going westbound on Calvington.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene while the second female victim suffered minor injuries.