Biden to meet with George Floyd's family before funeral

Last Updated Jun 7, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

Bryan Smart plants American flags along Hillcroft Ave. as he walks toward The Fountain of Praise church Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Houston. A public memorial and private funeral service for George Floyd will be held at the church. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip

WASHINGTON — Former Vice-President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd and will provide a video message for Floyd’s funeral service.

A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Biden expects to give the family his condolences, said the aide, who discussed Biden’s plans on condition of anonymity.

Funeral services Monday will follow a six-hour viewing for Floyd, who was raised in Houston. Burial is set for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Floyd died after a police officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. His death has sparked days of protest around the U.S. and led to a national discussion of police treatment of African Americans and institutional racism.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

