Ontario extends COVID-19 Emergency Orders until June 19

The Ford government has extended all emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act for another 10 days to June 19.

The previous extension was set to expire on June 9.

Earlier this week the province extended its Declaration of Emergency to June 30.

The government says it is extending the orders on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. Under the restrictions restaurants and bars will remain closed except for take-out and curbside offerings, gatherings of no more than five people are prohibited, private schools and child care centres will remain closed as well as non-essential businesses.

The order also means people looking to beat the heat at public pools and splash pads or using playgrounds are out of luck for the next two weeks.

“It is critical that we keep these emergency orders in place so we can continue to reopen the province gradually and safely,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement. “We are not out of the woods yet, and this deadly virus still poses a serious risk. We encourage businesses to begin preparing to reopen, so when the time comes, they will be able to protect employees, consumers and the general public.”

Ford indicated on Friday that the province would be releasing its stage two reopening plans “early next week.” However, he cautioned that just because the plan is being released does not mean it will go into immediate effect. Today’s extension likely means the second phase reopenings won’t begin until June 19.

Meanwhile the province is also extending the suspension of limitation periods for legal proceedings until September 11.

“This will ensure people will not experience legal consequences if the original time requirements of their case are not met while this order is in effect,” reads the provincial statement. “The province is working closely with the courts to ensure operations can resume as soon as it is safely possible.”