No winning ticket for Friday night's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 6, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 9 will grow to approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

