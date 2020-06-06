Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Italy far-right clash briefly with cops during day of demos
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2020 11:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 6, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
Right-wing supporters face police during a demonstration against the government in Rome, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
ROME — Right-wing protesters briefly confronted journalists and police in Rome on Saturday during a day of demonstrations around the country.
Soccer “ultras” and supporters of the far-right Forza Nuova movement massed on Rome’s downtown Circus Maximus field for an anti-government protest. Some made the fascist Roman salute.
At one point, some of the protesters tried to chase journalists away with bottles and flares. A line of riot police moved in, sparking several minutes of tension before the crowd moved elsewhere.
Another anti-government protest was held in Milan.
Also in Italy on Saturday, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the U.S. Consulate in Naples to show solidarity with George Floyd, the black man who while handcuffed had a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee pressed on his neck and whose death has sparked a week of protests in the U.S. and beyond.