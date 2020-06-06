Loading articles...

Indonesian army helicopter crashes, killing 3, report says

Last Updated Jun 6, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian army helicopter crashed in Central Java province on Saturday, killing three of the nine passengers on board, a TV report said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the army on the incident.

There were nine passengers aboard the helicopter, Kompas TV reported. Six passengers were injured and evacuated to two hospitals in Kendal district, where the crash occurred, the report said.

“The helicopter was flying very low and getting lower until it crashed with a very loud sound,” said Eka, a witness quoted by Kompas TV. “Two passengers escaped before it crashed and after that there were three or four explosions.”

The Associated Press

