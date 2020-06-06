Cities brace for more protests today across Canada and the U.S.

Anti-racism demonstrators are expected to gather across Canada today to protest police violence against black people.

In Toronto, there are at least two rallies planned for today, marking the third and fourth such events over the course of a week. A group calling itself Action for Injustice is staging a peaceful walk at 1 p.m. between Nathan Phillips Square and Yonge Dundas Square while a second group is set to gather at Trinity Bellwoods Park starting at 2 p.m. and make their way over to Queen’s Park.

Both events are not affiliated with Black Lives Matter TO or Not Another Black Life who organized last Saturday’s peaceful protest over the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

A similar event on Friday drew thousands of demonstrators, who marched peacefully through the downtown core to city hall chanting “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

At one point Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders took a knee alongside a group of protesters, saying afterwards he “fully supports peaceful and safe protests this weekend and always.”

The rallies are the latest in a series of protests following the release of a video showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, who spent the last eight minutes of his life lying on the pavement after being arrested for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

South of the border outraged Americans are expected to flood the national capital this weekend. There they will be greeted by two oversized, street-level reactions to the country’s latest historic flashpoint.

“Black Lives Matter” – block letters as tall as the roadway is wide, stencilled by city workers in yellow traffic paint – jumps off the asphalt along the two blocks of 16th Street leading to Lafayette Square, ending just before the pastel walls of the boarded-up St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Just across H Street, meanwhile, a two-metre black steel fence, initially erected to keep protesters out of the park, was being extended and fortified late Friday to encapsulate the entire White House complex and adjacent buildings, with concrete barriers for good measure.