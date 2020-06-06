Man hurt after stabbing incident near Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing incident Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Aurora Court and Bridletowne Circle, near Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, at around 7:26 p.m.

Officers found a man with serious injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported him to a local hospital.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident, police said.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.