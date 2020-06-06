Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
AP Photos: Ahead of Tom Jones' 80th birthday, a look back
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 6, 2020 12:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
FILE - In this March 16, 1976 file photo, Tom Jones shakes hands with audience members as he performs in Paris. Jones, the Welsh star whose snake hips and stage presence earned comparisons to Elvis Presley, turns 80 on Sunday, June 7. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File)
For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with stunning stage performances and hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “Delilah.”
The Welsh baritone who drew comparisons to Elvis turns 80 on Sunday. This gallery of images shot by The Associated Press shows Jones throughout his life and career.
Jones has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, reinventing himself for new audiences over the years.
The flowing shirts and tight leather pants of his early career gave way in the 1980s to black jeans and turtlenecks. Jones has dabbled with other musical styles as well, including blues and gospel.
Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 and for several seasons has been a mentor on the U.K. version of the singing show “The Voice.”