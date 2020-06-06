Loading articles...

AP Photos: Ahead of Tom Jones' 80th birthday, a look back

Last Updated Jun 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

FILE - In this March 16, 1976 file photo, Tom Jones shakes hands with audience members as he performs in Paris. Jones, the Welsh star whose snake hips and stage presence earned comparisons to Elvis Presley, turns 80 on Sunday, June 7. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File)

For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with stunning stage performances and hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “Delilah.”

The Welsh baritone who drew comparisons to Elvis turns 80 on Sunday. This gallery of images shot by The Associated Press shows Jones throughout his life and career.

Jones has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, reinventing himself for new audiences over the years.

The flowing shirts and tight leather pants of his early career gave way in the 1980s to black jeans and turtlenecks. Jones has dabbled with other musical styles as well, including blues and gospel.

Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 and for several seasons has been a mentor on the U.K. version of the singing show “The Voice.”

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 approaching Weston express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 1:09PM UPDATE: Some light rain showers around Honeywood, Mulmur, and near Tottenham. @680NEWS ⁦@680NEWSweather⁩
Latest Weather
Read more