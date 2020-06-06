2 people injured following collision between motorcycle, car in Brampton

Two people were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road for a report of a collision at 1:57 p.m.

Peel paramedics said a male was transported to the hospital via Ornge air ambulance with critical injuries. A female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.