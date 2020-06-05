Loading articles...

Tribune Publishing: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Friday reported a loss of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $216.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tribune Publishing said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $175 million.

Tribune Publishing shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPCO

The Associated Press

