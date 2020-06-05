Toronto tells restaurants, barbers and salons to start preparing to reopen

The City of Toronto is telling restaurants and personal service businesses, including barbers, and hair and nail salons, to begin preparing to reopen.

The Ontario government has yet to announce when they may be able to reopen.

In a release the City said it will be communicating with businesses over the next week to ensure the resumption of service can begin as soon as provincial restrictions are lifted.

“To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to staff and clients, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and other public health requirements must be followed when businesses reopen,” the City’s release states.

“The City will also work with business owners to understand enforcement, accessibility and cleaning requirements, and how to maintain physical distancing to keep customers and employees safe.”

