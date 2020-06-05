Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto tells restaurants, barbers and salons to start preparing to reopen
by News staff
Posted Jun 5, 2020 3:40 pm EDT
A take out and delivery sign outside a Toronto restaurant in May 2020. (Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)
The City of Toronto is telling restaurants and personal service businesses, including barbers, and hair and nail salons, to begin preparing to reopen.
The Ontario government has yet to announce when they may be able to reopen.
In a release the City said it will be communicating with businesses over the next week to ensure the resumption of service can begin as soon as provincial restrictions are lifted.
“To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to staff and clients, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and other public health requirements must be followed when businesses reopen,” the City’s release states.
“The City will also work with business owners to understand enforcement, accessibility and cleaning requirements, and how to maintain physical distancing to keep customers and employees safe.”