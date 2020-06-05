Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Public Library announces curbside pickup plan at 67 branches
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 5, 2020 12:40 pm EDT
File photo of Swansea Memorial library, March 20, 2017. CITYNEWS
The Toronto Public Library has announced that 67 of its branches will be accepting online reservations for curbside pickup starting Monday.
A spokeswoman for the library system says that depending on what items are requested patrons will be able to get their materials as soon as Tuesday.
The Toronto Public Library says it has done an intensive clean of all of its locations and consulted with public health authorities on how to best go about curbside pickup.
Branch staff will be required to wear personal protection equipment and all materials returned to the library will be held in a 72-hour quarantine before being put back into circulation.
Physical distancing will be observed and the library suggests that anyone coming to pick up their materials should wear a mask.
The library had already opened the dropboxes at 70 of its branches to accept returns of some borrowed materials.
Books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are currently being accepted for returns, but the library asks that customers hold on to other materials.
Public libraries across Ontario have been closed since mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Toronto Public Library says it is not accepting book donations or any other items.
