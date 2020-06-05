Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Spain: Composers Williams, Morricone honoured for film scores
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2020 10:42 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 16, 2010, composer and conductor John Williams leads the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra during the grand opening celebration at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Orlando, USA. The jury that decides the Spanish foundation Princess of Asturias Awards have awarded Friday June 5, 2020, one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work that have “enriched hundreds of films with their talent.” (AP Photo/John Raoux, FILE)
MADRID — A Spanish foundation on Friday awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work.
The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said the Italian and American composers “have enriched hundreds of films with their talent.”
The pair “demonstrate complete mastery of composition as well as narrative, building emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images.”
Williams, 88, has scored movies such as “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” series and the first three “Harry Potter” films.
Morricone, 91, has over the past seven decades created more than 400 scores for cinema and television.
The 50,000-euro award ($56,700) is the first of eight prizes, including in the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.