Loading articles...

Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home and the house on fire, WHNT-TV reported.

Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that’s when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to the television station.

The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pos t Friday. The post says there are no suspects in custody but there’s also no further threat at the scene.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
WB HWY 7 approaching the 400 is blocked with a collision. Jammed from Creditstone. EB HWY 7 east of the 400, two la…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
As of 7am June 5, it already feels like 25 with the humidity at #Toronto YYZ. It will feel closer to 35 this aftern…
Latest Weather
Read more