Ontario confirms 344 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 344 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, a slight drop from the 356 cases reported yesterday.

Fifteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,372.

Of the 2,372 total deaths, 1,519 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,692 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 29,747 with 79.3 per cent considered resolved.

For the second straight day the province exceeded its goal of 20,000 tests, with 20,730 and 20,822 in the two previous days.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s restrictions on short-term rentals were lifted on Friday.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says the facilities were able to resume operations as of 12:01 a.m.

Lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed-and-breakfast rentals are all included in the reopening.

Ontario’s tourism minister said Thursday the sector had been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod pledged more government support but also urged Ontarians to support local businesses and take staycations.

She says the province may not see its visitor levels return to 2019 levels until 2024.

