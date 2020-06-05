Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nova Scotia bars, restaurants to reopen, along with dentists, barber shops
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 5, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
Brendan Doherty, co-owner of the Old Triangle Irish alehouse, stands in the newly arranged pub in Halifax on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The province has told restaurants and pubs they can open their establishments on Friday, June, 5 as long as they can ensure proper physical distancing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — It will be a “new normal” at bars and restaurants across Nova Scotia as they reopen after being closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the province’s reopening plan, dining rooms can start allowing customers again starting today.
Most of these businesses will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity to ensure proper physical distancing.
And staff must wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.
Hair salons and barber shops will also be offering a different experience for customers, and many will likely raise prices to cover lost business and increased overheard.
Some health services will also reopen, including dentists, optometrists, chiropractors and physiotherapists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.