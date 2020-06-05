Loading articles...

National employment numbers for May from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s May employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 13.7 per cent (13.0)

Employment rate: 52.9 per cent (52.1)

Participation rate: 61.4 per cent (59.8)

Number unemployed: 2,619,200 (2,418,300)

Number working: 16,474,500 (16,184,900)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 29.4 per cent (27.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (10.8)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 11.8 per cent (11.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

