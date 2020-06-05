Saunders kneels with protesters rallying against anti-Black racism

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders took a knee alongside a group of protesters rallying against anti-Black racism at Yonge and College Streets Friday.

At least 300 people attended the protest that began at Yonge and Bloor Streets, but paused at College Street where they were met by Saunders. At least one other police officer was seen kneeling alongside the police chief.

Several other police officers were also present to make sure the march remained peaceful.

The organizers of the rally were unknown, but not affiliated with Black Lives Matter TO or Not Another Black Life who organized last Saturday’s peaceful protest.

The rally stretched down Yonge Street and ended at Nathan Phillips Square where protesters once again took a knee outside City Hall.

Protesters kneel outside City Hall during a rally against anti-Black racism. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

The demonstration followed days of protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd and the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto on May 27, which is currently being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

The 29-year-old fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home.

Other protests have reportedly been planned for this weekend, but who is organizing them and their locations have not been made clear.

Police were not able to provide any more details, only confirming there would be a few protests occurring over the weekend.

When asked if it was safe for protesters to be out this weekend, Saunders said they are asking for peace.

“As always, there may be a percentage of those that might be here for other agendas and we ask that everyone cooperates. If you see people like that, please record it, send it to us and we will deal with it when the time comes,” said Saunders.

The Eaton Centre closed its doors over the weekend in advance of more protests, although only curbside stores were open due to coronavirus restrictions, and several businesses along Yonge had boarded up their windows.

Saunders has repeatedly said they have not advised any businesses to board up.