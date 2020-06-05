Loading articles...

Macron makes new call for Iran to release detained academic

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has made a fresh call for Iran to immediately release a French-Iranian researcher.

In a tweet marking the one-year anniversary of Fariba Adelkhah’s arrest Friday, Macron said “it is unacceptable that she is still in prison.”

Adelkhah was sentenced in May to six years imprisonment on charges relating to security.

In March, a prisoner exchange was carried out between Iran and France, swapping researcher Roland Marchal for engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad. But there has been little indication that Adelkhah will similarly be released.

Iranian officials said initially last year that Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who often travelled to Iran for research on post-revolutionary Iranian society, had been arrested on espionage charges.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB 427 from Finch to the 407, the left lane is closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:45 PM
We will certainly see rain for tomorrow and it is likely that we'll get into some thunderstorms by Friday evening.
Latest Weather
Read more