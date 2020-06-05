Loading articles...

Korea Electric Power: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $18.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The electric utility posted revenue of $12.07 billion in the period.

Korea Electric Power shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
If you need a smile today ☀️☀️☀️🌈
Latest Weather
Read more