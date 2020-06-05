Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 13.7 per cent in May. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 10.5 per cent (9.7)

— Halifax 10.5 per cent (8.9)

— Moncton, N.B. 8.8 per cent (7.0)

— Saint John, N.B. 11.1 per cent (9.5)

— Saguenay, Que. 13.3 per cent (11.1)

— Quebec City 11.9 per cent (9.5)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 10.9 per cent (9.2)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 13.0 per cent (9.8)

— Montreal 14.0 per cent (10.5)

— Gatineau, Que. 11.0 per cent (8.9)

— Ottawa 7.7 per cent (6.3)

— Kingston, Ont. 10.8 per cent (7.9)

— Peterborough, Ont. 9.5 per cent (7.7)

— Oshawa, Ont. 10.1 per cent (8.5)

— Toronto 11.2 per cent (7.9)

— Hamilton, Ont. 10.3 per cent (7.5)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 12.6 per cent (9.9)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 10.3 per cent (7.8)

— Brantford, Ont. 11.3 per cent (9.4)

— Guelph, Ont. 12.9 per cent (8.6)

— London, Ont. 11.7 per cent (8.9)

— Windsor, Ont. 16.7 per cent (12.9)

— Barrie, Ont. 11.6 per cent (9.1)

— Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.4 per cent (6.8)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 10.4 per cent (8.3)

— Winnipeg 10.3 per cent (7.7)

— Regina 10.6 per cent (8.6)

— Saskatoon 12.4 per cent (9.8)

— Calgary 13.4 per cent (10.8)

— Edmonton 13.6 per cent (10.0)

— Kelowna, B.C. 9.6 per cent (8.1)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 7.5 per cent (5.9)

— Vancouver 10.7 per cent (7.5)

— Victoria 10.1 per cent (7.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press