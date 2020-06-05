Loading articles...

German bomb experts defuse WWII-era bomb in Frankfurt

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

FRANKFURT — A World War II bomb discovered in the grounds of Frankfurt’s convention centre was defused on Friday after around 2,700 people were asked to leave their homes, the fire service said.

The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) American bomb was found on Tuesday during construction work. Police cordoned off the area around the site on Friday morning and buses and trains were shut down in the area. People were told to leave their homes as a precaution; only a few needed to use a reception centre that authorities set up outside the evacuation zone.

Even 75 years after the end of the war, such finds are still relatively common in Germany.

The Associated Press

