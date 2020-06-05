Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Trudeau joins anti-racism protest

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

As protests over the deaths of black people during encounters with police have roiled the U.S. and Canada, many supporters are eager to take a stand, but run the risk of crowding out black activists on the front lines of the movement. Demonstrators take part in a rally protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in downtown Toronto, Saturday May 30, 2020. Thousands of protesters took to the streets to rally in the aftermath of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.

It’s one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

Trudeau declined to say Friday morning whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

More Coming

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Finch Ave & McCowan Rd - reports of 2 vehicle collision - reports both drivers were transported to hospital -…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Special Weather Statements for Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton have ended.
Latest Weather
Read more