Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian Press NewsAlert: Trudeau joins anti-racism protest
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 5, 2020 3:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
As protests over the deaths of black people during encounters with police have roiled the U.S. and Canada, many supporters are eager to take a stand, but run the risk of crowding out black activists on the front lines of the movement. Demonstrators take part in a rally protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in downtown Toronto, Saturday May 30, 2020. Thousands of protesters took to the streets to rally in the aftermath of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.
It’s one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.
Trudeau declined to say Friday morning whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.