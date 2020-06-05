Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
California governor orders end to 'carotid hold' training
by Adam Beam, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 5, 2020 3:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a hold that can block the flow of blood to the brain.
It is Newsom’s first action following two weeks of protests across the country after the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Memorial Day after a police officer put his knee on his neck for several minutes.
Since then, some police departments have moved to end the use of carotid holds that stop or slow the flow of blood to the brain.
Newsom said that hold has no place in the 21st century.
Adam Beam, The Associated Press
