Loading articles...

Section of Lakeshore, Bayview, other roads closed for ActiveTO

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 6:35 am EDT

File photo of a pedestrian crossing signal. HANDOUT

More than 10 kilometres of roads will be shut down in the city this weekend, to give people more space to walk, run and cycle.

It’s part of the city’s ActiveTO initiative, to help people get outdoors while physical distancing.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview Avenue will also be closed from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street will be shut down from Gerrard Street to Bayview.

The closures will be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB 427 from Finch to the 407, the left lane is closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:45 PM
We will certainly see rain for tomorrow and it is likely that we'll get into some thunderstorms by Friday evening.
Latest Weather
Read more