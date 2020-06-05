Section of Lakeshore, Bayview, other roads closed for ActiveTO

More than 10 kilometres of roads will be shut down in the city this weekend, to give people more space to walk, run and cycle.

It’s part of the city’s ActiveTO initiative, to help people get outdoors while physical distancing.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview Avenue will also be closed from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street will be shut down from Gerrard Street to Bayview.

The closures will be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday.