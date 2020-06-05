Loading articles...

A.H. Belo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 5, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $3.85.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHC

The Associated Press

