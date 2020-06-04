Loading articles...

World Dairy Expo cancelled in 2020 over COVID-19 restrictions

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

MADISON, Wis. — Organizers of the World Dairy Expo in Madison have cancelled this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time the annual trade show has been cancelled in its 53-year history.

Event organizers said they made the decision Thursday because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and health orders issued by the City of Madison and Dane County.

World Dairy Expo was to have taken place Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center. The event — described as the Super Bowl of dairy — attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

In 2019, the event attracted more than 62,000 people from nearly 100 countries.

Organizers say the event will return in the fall of 2021. But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports there are no plans to reschedule for this year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB QEW east of Cawthra. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:45 PM
We will certainly see rain for tomorrow and it is likely that we'll get into some thunderstorms by Friday evening.
Latest Weather
Read more