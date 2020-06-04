Loading articles...

VMedia launches live, on-demand streaming TV service

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — Independent internet service provider VMedia has launched its own live, on-demand streaming service.

Unlike offerings from the national telecom companies such as Bell’s Alt TV, Rogers’ Ignite and Telus’ Pik TV, VMedia says subscriptions won’t be tied to a corresponding Internet package.

RiverTV charges $16.99/month for more than 30 channels, largely drawn from Corus, Blue Ant Media and Wildbrain, formerly known as DHX.

The channels include local Global TV stations, W Network, Showcase, Teletoon, YTV, Treehouse, History, Adult Swim, Family, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, and Crime & Investigation. Seven U.S. channels include Cheddar, Drink TV, Law & Crime, and Revolt. VMedia says more will be added, including channels that can be added on an a la carte basis.

VMedia co-founder George Burger says he expects RiverTV will appeal to those aged 20 to 44, as well as families with young children.

VMedia serves about 45,000 households in local markets across the country.

The company says RiverTV works with a variety of smart TVs and with Apple smartphones and tablets. An Android app and web-based service are coming soon.

Features include the ability to pause and resume programming, to watch previously aired content up to seven days back and return to the beginning of a show already in progress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

