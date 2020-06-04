Tory to unveil plan for increased patio space once restaurants can reopen

Mayor John Tory is set to make an announcement allowing for more outdoor dining when restaurant patios get the go-ahead to re-open.

Speaking on Breakfast Television on Thursday morning, Tory said he will be unveiling the city’s plan to make available more patio space.

“The discussions with the province are good with respect to patios. I will have a significant announcement today with respect to our plans to significantly make available additional patio space,” he said.

“[It] will be good for people because they’ll have a chance to enjoy more patios, expanded patios … and that will also help the businesses of course because when they come back to business, these patios, they will have likely some physical distancing requirements.”

Tory said he still doesn’t have a firm date for when expanded patios could be ready, but he is hoping for around Canada Day.

“Still don’t know, I’m guess it is going to be a few weeks yet because we still haven’t seen the improvement in the numbers that we need but we’re certainly all aiming for something that might come along let’s say in the Canada Day neighbourhood but I am just speculating on that. I don’t know, it’s up to the province to make that decision,” the mayor said.

“We’re talking with them every day and we certainly don’t want to see them do it too soon and run the risk of a second wave or some further spread of this virus. So keep our fingers crossed for something a few weeks from now and people will then be able to look forward to expanded patios, not just the good old ones they were used to.”

Ontario health officials are in discussions about the second stage of the province’s economic reopening plan, and Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he hopes to bring it forward over the next week.

The province began its first stage of reopening May 19 including lifting restrictions on retail stores and surgeries.

Numbers of new cases have gone up and down in the two weeks since Ontario entered Stage 1, but the province has previously said it wants to see a consistent, two-to-four-week decline in new cases before reopening more.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontario will take a “measured, gradual approach to reopening” based on advice of health officials and is looking at whether some health units can enter Stage 2 before others.

Ford said even though Ontario extended its state of emergency Tuesday until June 30, it won’t slow down the reopening process.