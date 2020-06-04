Toronto businesses boarding up windows over protest fears

It seems the scenes of vandalism and looting at protests south of the border have given local Toronto businesses the jitters.

Several retailers throughout the downtown core have taken precautionary steps to protect their stores by boarding up windows with sheets of plywood.

Earlier this week, Toronto police said they were monitoring social media posts about possible protests being planned in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, and the death of Toronto woman Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from her balcony while police were in her home.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the force is also preparing for another potential protest over the coming weekend, though he declined to give specifics.

Social media posts show several different actions were planned in the city on Friday and Saturday, and Saunders wouldn’t say which ones officers would attend, or how big he thought they’d get.

On Thursday police said that they have “not advised businesses to board up their premises,” but stressed that investigators are continuing to keep a close eye on potential protest activity.

“We continue to monitor and will respond, if necessary, to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” police said.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of downtown Toronto last Saturday, chanting “justice for Regis” following the death of Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto last Tuesday.

The 29-year-old fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the unit. The province’s police watchdog is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Last Saturday’s protest was peaceful, and police Chief Mark Saunders thanked Torontonians for their behaviour at the rally.

Not Another Black Life, the organizers of last Saturday’s peaceful rally, have told CityNews they are not planning or are involved in any other protest scheduled for this weekend.

With files from The Canadian Press