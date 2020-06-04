Loading articles...

Toro: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $98.4 million.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $929.4 million in the period.

Toro shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC

The Associated Press

