Loading articles...

SouFun: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

BEIJING (AP) _ SouFun Holdings Ltd. (SFUN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $39.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The real estate internet company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.19. A year ago, they were trading at $6.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFUN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:49 PM
CLEAR: All lanes reopened EB 401 app. Hwy 25. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid today and just a very slight chance of showers this afternoon for #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more