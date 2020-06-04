Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sheriff: S Carolina deputies kill man who pointed guns
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2020 7:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT
A South Carolina man was fatally shot Wednesday by deputies after he pointed two pistols at them during a pursuit, authorities said.
Gregory W. Hallback, 44, died from a gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables told news outlets.
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt said deputies responded to Hallback’s home Wednesday evening on a reported domestic call involving a gun.
Hunt said deputies found a white man at the scene, later identified as Hallback, who fled through the back of the property into the woods.
During the pursuit, deputies said Hallback pulled out two pistols and pointed them at the deputies.
Deputies fired multiple rounds at Hallback, who later died at the hospital, authorities said. The deputies weren’t wounded. It’s unclear whether Hallback fired at them.
All three deputies were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Capt. Nick Gallam said.
The Associated Press
