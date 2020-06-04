Loading articles...

Is history at a turning point? How can we meet the moment?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have heard the phrase this week, or even just this year, that we are living history right now. The truth is we are always living history, but some of us can afford to ignore it until it boils over. So what’s the historical context for this moment in time? What can we learn from it?

When racism, police brutality and the rage that comes in response to that are laid bare for the world to see, in the middle of a pandemic everyone wants to know what happens next. Where do we go from here? And what do we each have to do to steer the course towards a positive ending?

GUEST: Andray Domise, contributing editor, Maclean’s; Nathanson Fellow (History), York University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Good Morning! EB 401 approaching Hwy 25, two right lanes remain blocked with a collision. Jammed from Approaching Guelph line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid today and just a very slight chance of showers this afternoon for #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more