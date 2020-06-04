Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Is history at a turning point? How can we meet the moment?
by the big story
Posted Jun 4, 2020 5:16 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have heard the phrase this week, or even just this year, that we are living history right now. The truth is we are always living history, but some of us can afford to ignore it until it boils over. So what’s the historical context for this moment in time? What can we learn from it?
When racism, police brutality and the rage that comes in response to that are laid bare for the world to see, in the middle of a pandemic everyone wants to know what happens next. Where do we go from here? And what do we each have to do to steer the course towards a positive ending?
GUEST: Andray Domise, contributing editor, Maclean’s; Nathanson Fellow (History), York University
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
