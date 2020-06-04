Loading articles...

Ontario lifts restrictions on short-term rentals

Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rene Johnston - POOL

Ontario has announced short-term rentals will be allowed to resume operations on June 5 including cottages, cabins, lodges, condos and B&Bs.

More to come

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:49 PM
CLEAR: All lanes reopened EB 401 app. Hwy 25. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid today and just a very slight chance of showers this afternoon for #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more