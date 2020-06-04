Ontario confirms 356 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 356 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. There were 338 cases reported yesterday.

Forty-five more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,357.

Of the 2,357 total deaths, 1,509 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,679 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 29,403 with 78.9 per cent considered resolved.

