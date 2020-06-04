Loading articles...

Nordic American: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (PSV) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The supplier for offshore platforms posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.73.

