Nicholas Financial: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.5 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $62.1 million.

Nicholas Financial shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

